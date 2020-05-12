How COVID-19 affected procedure volume for 25+ specialties

Strata Decision Technology used its National Patient Procedure Volume Tracker to examine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected procedure volume for 28 specialties.

Researchers analyzed 2 million patient visits from 228 hospitals in 40 states over a two-week period in March and April in both 2019 and 2020.

These 28 specialties suffered procedure losses:

Ophthalmology: 81 percent

Spine: 76 percent

Gynecology: 75 percent

Orthopedics: 74 percent

ENT: 72 percent

Endocrine: 68 percent

Dermatology: 67 percent

Gastroenterology: 67 percent

Rheumatology: 66 percent

Neurosciences: 66 percent

General medicine: 64 percent

Urology: 62 percent

Genetics: 60 percent

Vascular: 59 percent

Hepatology: 58 percent

Cardiology: 57 percent

Pulmonology: 56 percent

Breast health: 55 percent

General surgery: 54 percent

Nephrology: 52 percent

Hematology: 49 percent

Allergy: 48 percent

Behavioral health: 45 percent

Burns and wounds: 44 percent

Cancer: 37 percent

Obstetrics: 30 percent

Infectious disease: 23 percent

Neonatology: 20 percent

