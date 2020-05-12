How COVID-19 affected procedure volume for 25+ specialties
Strata Decision Technology used its National Patient Procedure Volume Tracker to examine how the COVID-19 pandemic affected procedure volume for 28 specialties.
Researchers analyzed 2 million patient visits from 228 hospitals in 40 states over a two-week period in March and April in both 2019 and 2020.
These 28 specialties suffered procedure losses:
Ophthalmology: 81 percent
Spine: 76 percent
Gynecology: 75 percent
Orthopedics: 74 percent
ENT: 72 percent
Endocrine: 68 percent
Dermatology: 67 percent
Gastroenterology: 67 percent
Rheumatology: 66 percent
Neurosciences: 66 percent
General medicine: 64 percent
Urology: 62 percent
Genetics: 60 percent
Vascular: 59 percent
Hepatology: 58 percent
Cardiology: 57 percent
Pulmonology: 56 percent
Breast health: 55 percent
General surgery: 54 percent
Nephrology: 52 percent
Hematology: 49 percent
Allergy: 48 percent
Behavioral health: 45 percent
Burns and wounds: 44 percent
Cancer: 37 percent
Obstetrics: 30 percent
Infectious disease: 23 percent
Neonatology: 20 percent
