8 states with the most new surgery centers in 2020 so far

There have been 109 new surgery centers that have either broken ground or opened in 2020 so far.

Here are the eight states with the most new surgery centers: 

Florida, 13

Texas, 11

Arizona, 8

Michigan, 5

Ohio, 4

Alabama, 4

Tennessee, 4

Colorado, 4

