109 new surgery centers by state so far

There have been 109 new surgery centers that have either broken ground or opened in 2020 so far.

A breakdown of new centers by state so far:

Alabama (4)

Mobile-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County.

A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills.

SEES Group Alabama, an affiliate of SEES Group, leased space in a Homewood-based office park and plans to build an eye surgery center.

Arizona (8)

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale.

Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale into a surgery center and medical office building.

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC.

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson.

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

Apricus Surgery Center is being developed as a joint venture between Scottsdale-based Apricus Health and local surgeons.

California (3)

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch.

Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC in Modesto.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

Colorado (4)

Work on the Endoscopy Center of Greeley is a wrap. The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays.

Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs.

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction built an ASC in Fort Collins.

Oscar Aguirre, MD, and his team broke ground on Milestone Surgery Center in Parker.

Connecticut (3)

A ribbon-cutting was held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford.

A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton into an ASC and medical office.

Hartford HealthCare is seeking state permission to build an ASC inside the Hartford HealthCare Family Medical Center in Plainfield.

Florida (13)

Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is in the midst of a $250 million fundraising campaign to develop a series of projects and complete a number of renovations including a surgery center.

Frantz Eyecare's new medical office building in Naples, will feature a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor.

Jacksonville-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach, the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches shared in early July.

St. Petersburg-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county by building a pediatric surgery center.

Tampa-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando Health, opened in Lake Mary.

A Florida healthcare-focused developer is seeking permission to build a trio of medical office buildings in Venice that will house a surgery center.

Jacksonville-based Ascension St. Vincent's will serve as the healthcare anchor of a large mixed-use development that will span 100 acres.

Gainesville-based University of Florida Health opened a $24 million surgical center earlier this year.

Idaho (1)

Nampa-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center late this year.

Illinois (3)

Bourbonnais village officials passed an ordinance approving Frankfort-based Oak Orthopedics' plan to develop a $15.5 million surgical facility in their village.

Maryville-based Anderson Healthcare put the final touches on its new ASC.

The University of Illinois at Chicago will break ground on a 200,000-square-foot clinical building Aug. 13 that will contain a surgery center and specialty clinic.

Indiana (3)

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics planned to open a facility featuring a surgery center in Fishers.

Delphi-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg-based Highpoint Health. If approved, St. Elizabeth Healthcare aims to build a medical campus with Highpoint Health, including an oncology center, emergency department, surgery center and inpatient beds.

Iowa (2)

Britt-based Hancock County Health System opened a surgery center.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo.

Kansas (1)

Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC.

Kentucky (3)

Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews.

Baptist Health Lexington plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Hartford-based Ohio County Healthcare Hospital $21.5 million to build a surgery center.

Louisiana (1)

University Medical Center New Orleans is opening a $14 million outpatient surgery center.

Maine (3)

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing.

Portland-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital broke ground on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC, an emergency room and 95 surface parking spaces.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston is seeking state approval for a $14.2 million ASC. The 20,000-square-foot facility would be located in Topsham.

Maryland (2)

AmSurg opened an ASC in Glen Burnie.

Rossville-based MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center plans to open its surgical pavilion to patients Aug. 24.

Massachusetts (1)

Medford-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

Michigan (5)

St. Joseph-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.

Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City after a year of construction.

Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo is planning an orthopedic ASC.

Construction is progressing on the Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center set to open this fall.

Thirteen clinicians developed a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

Minnesota (3)

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition raised the funds to purchase a former department store, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC through a joint venture.

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes will expand its surgery center and warehouse space through a $2 million project.

A developer is partnering with a group of physicians to construct a medical office building with a surgery center in St. Louis Park.

Mississippi (1)

Bienville Orthopedic Specialists is getting a new ASC.

Montana (1)

Great Falls-based Northern Montana Oral Surgery is developing an 11,400-square-foot facility.

Nebraska (3)

Lincoln-based Advanced Medical Imaging opened a surgery center attached to its main practice.

Norfolk-based Fountain Point Medical Community opened its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened last September.

An $86 million outpatient facility for veterans was on track to open in August in Omaha.

New Hampshire (2)

Work is progressing on Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester.

A new facility in Portsmouth will be home to New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery.

New Jersey (1)

Atlantic City-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

New Mexico (1)

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

New York (3)

University of Rochester is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

A gastroenterologist and a pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold.

Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York.

North Carolina (3)

Statesville-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C.

Duke Raleigh Hospital opened an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building.

Wilmington Eye broke ground on the region's first ophthalmology-focused ASC Aug. 7.

Ohio (4)

Chillicothe-based Adena Health Systems held a topping off ceremony to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

A $7 million orthopedic ASC opened in Youngstown.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center seeks to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital in Columbus is opening a $26 million outpatient surgery and imaging unit as part of its ambulatory surgery-focused expansion.

Oregon (1)

Salem-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

Pennsylvania (3)

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development plan for Premier Surgery Center.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth entered into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown Health, and will develop the Doylestown Surgery Center.

A multispecialty ASC is being built in Hamburg.

South Carolina (3)

Boiling Springs-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved West Columbia-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million plan for an ASC in Columbia.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg-based Regional Medical Center for approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

Tennessee (4)

Nashville-based Saint Thomas Health, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

Nashville-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

Franklin-based Williamson Medical Center opened a new surgical clinic on its main campus.

Nashville-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Aug. 20,

Texas (11)

UT Health Austin plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna was slated to wrap up in July.

A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco.

The Tomball-based Alpha Surgical Center opened.

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria. It will feature an ASC expansion.

A multispecialty ASC called the Dallas Procedure Center opened with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance is building an ASC to alleviate the caseload in its main operating rooms.

Corpus Christi-based Driscoll Children's Hospital opened a patient pavilion that features a pediatric intensive care unit, a cardiac intensive care unit, and an outpatient surgery center and laboratory.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne.

A Houston-based developer is building a 364,000-square-foot medical office building that will contain a surgery center.

Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center, with several locations in Texas, is opening a new location in Sulphur Springs.

Virginia (1)

A Newport News medical office building with an ASC held a ribbon-cutting.

Washington (1)

Walla Walla-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Wisconsin (2)

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant that will eventually include an ASC.

Marshfield Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital that will feature a surgery center in Minocqua.

Wyoming (1)

Laramie-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers placed the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.