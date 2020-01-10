10 most common procedures in ASCs

Eye and gastroenterology procedures are some of the most common services proliferated in ASCs, according to a March 2019 report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

The top 10 procedures in ASCs as of 2017:

1. Cataract surgery with intraocular lens insert, one stage: 18.8 percent

2. Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 8 percent

3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent

4. Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 5.9 percent

5. Inject foramen epidural; lumbar, sacral: 4.7 percent

6. After cataract laser surgery: 4.3 percent

7. Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.3 percent

8. Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.9 percent

9. Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2 percent

10. Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.9 percent

