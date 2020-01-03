Indiana surgery center, hospitals restrict visitors amid rising flu activity

The Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwest Indiana-Kentucky encouraged its members to begin restricting visitors after an increase in influenza activity, The Dubois County Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. A number of facilities, including Evansville (Ind.) Surgery Center, will impose visitation restrictions.

2. No visitors with flu-like symptoms, visitors under the age of 15 or visitors other than immediate family will be permitted in the facilities at this time.

3. The facilities may make exceptions for cases involving critically ill patients or patients in end-of-life situations.

4. The facilities also encourage visitors to wash their hands frequently and wear protective face masks when asked.

