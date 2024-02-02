The Tenet, HCA & Optum deals shifting the ASC industry in 2024

Here are four major deals from three of the largest ASC operators in the country so far in 2024:

Tenet Healthcare

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has inked two major deals involving ASCs in the last week.

Tenet sold its Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and three ASCs across Southern California, to Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health. The ASCs to be acquired by UCI Health are Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.

Tenet also finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion. Tenet's ASCs in the markets, which are operated by USPI, will remain under Tenet's ownership.

HCA Healthcare

Surgery Ventures, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA's ASC business, acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs, which will now be affiliated with Medical City Healthcare. The two ASCs are Anna-based Medical City Surgery Center of North Texas, formerly known as Surgery Center of North Texas, and Medical City Surgery Center Allen (Texas), formerly Allen Surgery Center.

Optum

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, is eyeing the acquisition of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic, which operates 11 locations and an ASC.

The partnership aims to stabilize the financial losses the clinic experienced in the last 12 months, despite a 15% cut in the physician owners' compensation more than a year ago.