The medtech giants ASCs need to know

Here are 10 medtech companies making waves in major ASC specialties, including orthopedics, ophthalmology gastroenterology and cardiology:

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is a medical device company with an expansive gastroenterology and cardiology portfolio.

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes is the orthopedic sector of Johnson & Johnson.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. has an endoscopy portfolio that caters to endoluminal surgery, pulmonology, and diagnostic and interventional gastroenterology.

Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a software company with a focus on artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology.

Medtronic

Medtronic sells a variety of medical products and devices, including those for spine, orthopedics, gastroenterology and cardiology.

Olympus

Olympus has a wide range of gastrointestinal endoscopy products, including those that aid capsule endoscopies, enteroscopies, and therapeutic and diagnostic colonoscopies.

Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew's portfolio focuses on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue.

STAAR Surgical Company

STAAR specializes in manufacturing ophthalmic products, particularly intraocular lenses.

Stryker

Stryker has an expansive orthopedic portfolio. In 2023, the company surpassed $20 billion in full-year sales for the first time in its history.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet's offerings include orthopedic implants and digital technologies.