Surgery Partners proposes 6 million-share public offering: 4 things to know

Surgery Partners announced a proposed public offering of 6 million shares.

Four details:

1. The company said it plans to use net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes.

2. J.P. Morgan Securities and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers. The acting joint book-running managers for the public offering are Barclays Capital, KKR Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital.

3. Surgery Partners reported 2020 revenue of $1.86 billion on Jan. 11 and reaffirmed its EBITDA guidance as being $250 million to $260 million. The company had 116 ASCs and 17 short-stay surgical hospitals in its portfolio at the end of the year.

4. Despite the pandemic, Surgery Partners made 10 acquisitions last year for around $160 million and plans to deploy more than $100 million in capital in 2021.

More articles on surgery centers:

How will the ASC industry change in the next 3 years? 5 insights

Urologist's estate pays $1.75M to settle ASC kickback allegations: 4 details

The top ASC supply chain issues? Allocation, allocation, allocation





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.