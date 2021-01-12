Surgery Partners reports $1.86B in 2020 revenue: 11 things to know

Surgery Partners reported full-year revenue for 2020 of $1.86 billion on Jan. 11.

Eleven updates:



1. The company also reaffirmed its 2020 full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $250 million to $260 million.



2. Surgery Partners reported 116 ASCs and 17 short-stay surgical hospitals in its portfolio to end 2020. Its locations span 30 states.



3. More than 4,000 Surgery Partners-affiliated physicians treat 600,000-plus patients per year at the company's centers.



4. Case mix at Surgery Partners' ASCs is 38 percent orthopedics, 25 percent ophthalmology, 19 percent gastroenterology and 18 percent other procedures such as ENT and general surgery.



5. More than 50 percent of the company's net revenue comes from musculoskeletal procedures.



6. In 2020, Surgery Partners added robotic technology to 11 ASCs and now has 30 centers with robots.



7. Cardiology is on the horizon, with more than 60 percent of Surgery Partners facilities having the potential to add cardiology cases.



8. Surgery Partners has a patient net promoter score of 94, higher than the scores for Apple and Costco.



9. In 2020, the company closed a lab and sold selected anesthesia assets and Optical GPO.



10. Surgery Partners made 10 acquisitions in 2020 for around $160 million.



11. In 2021, Surgery Partners plans to deploy more than $100 million in capital.



