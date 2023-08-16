Optum spent $2B on a physician group in 2022. What have they done since?

In August 2022, UnitedHealth Group's Optum acquired Houston-based multispecialty physician group Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Since the deal, Optum has zeroed in on making big moves in the physician and value-based care space.

Physician focus

In January, Optum formed two partnerships with health systems to add nearly 2,000 revenue cycle management and IT employees to their ranks. Optum partnered with Northern Light Health in Brewer, Maine, and Owensboro (Ky.) Health to take over administrative functions so the systems could focus on patient care. Around 1,400 Northern Light Health employees and 575 Owensboro Health employees are transitioning to Optum.

In February, Optum acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty group Crystal Run Healthcare.

"We will join Optum as part of their Tri-State Team, and will no longer have physician owners," Hal Teitelbaum, MD, CEO of Crystal Run Healthcare, said in an email to employees obtained by Mid Hudson News. "Crystal Run has long recognized that the fee-for-service reimbursement model is broken, and we committed to transition to value-based care focused on the quadruple aim."

Value-based care

Also in February, UnitedHealth Group closed on a multimillion-dollar deal to acquire home health and hospice company LHC Group, adding to Optum's value-based care services.

In June, Optum agreed to merge with Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider, in a deal valued at $3.26 billion. The merger "unites two organizations dedicated to providing compassionate, value-based comprehensive care to patients and their families," according to a news release from Amedisys.