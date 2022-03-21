New York health system eyes $23.3M ASC acquisition

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health is seeking state approval to acquire a majority interest in the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, The Buffalo News reported March 21.

Catholic Health agreed to a deal in August to purchase a 77 percent stake in the ASC, which is the "largest ambulatory surgery center by volume in the region," performing 27,000 procedures a year, according to the health system.

The ASC opened in 1999 and performs surgeries in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, ophthalmology, pain management, ENT, and cosmetic and plastic surgery. It includes six operating rooms, three procedure rooms and a post-surgery recovery room.

State officials will review the transaction March 24 and vote on the plans April 5.

The move follows Catholic Health's complete acquisition of Sterling Surgical Center in Orchard Park, N.Y., in 2019 and a wider trend of hospitals and health systems acquiring and developing ambulatory facilities as healthcare continues its push to the outpatient setting.