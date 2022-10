A 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, N.J., has sold, NJ BIZ reported Sept. 22.

The unnamed buyer plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot ASC on the top floor of the medical office building. There are 43,000 square feet of leasable space available.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer is a regional healthcare system, according to the report.