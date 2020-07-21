How Optum performed in Q2 & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled July 17 that HHS was within its rights to reduce payments to hospital outpatient departments, reversing a district court's earlier decision. Read more.

Optum continues to report revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic. Read more.

El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare suspended its nonemergency and outpatient surgery programs July 13 to free up beds and staffing to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

Chicago-based Sinai Health System is seeking state approval to spend $40.1 million to relocate its outpatient surgery, gastroenterology and end-stage renal disease units into a new mixed-use development across the street from the hospital.

The Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska) is the first outpatient surgery center in the state to offer robotic-assisted total joint technology.

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has a new ASC underway in Mansfield, according to MedCore Partners, a healthcare and medical real estate group involved in the development.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named former Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System chief patient experience officer Ron Baker president of NueHealth.

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Center recently performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure.

Newsweek is partnering with global research firm Statista to rank the country's best ASCs. To identify the 400 best ASCs in the 25 states with the highest numbers of these facilities, Newsweek and Statista will evaluate ASC performance data and conduct surveys of nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators in the ASCs.

Cincinnati-based TriHealth paid $21 million to acquire an outpatient surgery center in Anderson Township, Ohio, in a cost-reducing move.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 Baxter Regional Heart Clinic employees test positive for COVID-19

Northwell Health selects Dr. Ali Dodge-Khatami as pediatric heart surgery chief at 3 hospitals

6 cardiologists on the move

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.