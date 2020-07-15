Optum Q2 revenue up 16.7%, hits $32.7B: 5 things to know

Optum continues to report revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic.

Five things to know:



1. Optum reported second-quarter revenue at $32.7 billion, up 16.7 percent from the $28 billion reported in the second quarter last year. Operating earnings were up slightly, to $2.2 percent.



2. The company's revenue growth was led by OptumHealth, which served 97 million people in the quarter and reported revenue per customer was up 25 percent due to value-based care arrangements. OptumHealth reported $9.1 billion in quarterly revenue, up 28 percent from $7.1 billion in the same quarter last year.



3. The company reported that OptumHealth's care delivery practices were affected in the early months of the pandemic, but returned to normal levels by June. It also accelerated growth of the employed and affiliated physicians of OptumCare, which includes ASC company Surgical Care Affiliates.



4. For the second quarter, Optum reported a 6.8 percent operating margin.



5. Surgical Care Affiliates ended the second quarter with 230 surgical facilities.



More articles on healthcare:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.