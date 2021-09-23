Cleveland Clinic in the past 90 days: 4 ASC updates 

Cleveland Clinic operates 19 hospitals with nearly 5,200 staffed beds and posted a $1.3 billion net income through the first half of 2021.

The system has made substantial international ASC moves in the past 90 days.

Here are four updates to know:

1. Cleveland Clinic purchased a two-medical building project featuring a surgery center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $52.5 million. The buildings are adjacent to Cleveland Clinic’s Tradition Hospital and are 100 percent occupied.

2. Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, closed its ASC, the Tuscarawas Ambulatory Surgery Center on Sept. 1. The move prompted criticism, with one physician saying he didn't think the hospital would be able to accomodate the ASC's cases.

3. Cleveland Clinic London's Portland Place Outpatient Centre treated its first patients Sept. 14, offering services in several specialties, including orthopedics, gastroenterology and neurosciences.

4. The health system released a study finding that the majority of patients who undergo a minimally invasive lumbar decompression procedure can avoid surgery for at least five years.