Cleveland Clinic opens London outpatient center for orthopedics, gastroenterology

Cleveland Clinic London's Portland Place Outpatient Centre treated its first patients Sept. 14, offering services in several specialties, including orthopedics, gastroenterology and neurosciences.

The six-story facility spans 28,000 square feet and has 17 consultation rooms. Cleveland Clinic is also opening a hospital in central London early next year.

"We are incredibly excited to start delivering our doctor-led model of care to patients for the first time in the U.K.," said Brian Donley, MD, orthopedic surgeon and CEO of Cleveland Clinic London. "We will continue Cleveland Clinic's 100-year legacy of research and education and share that knowledge with our colleagues around the globe."

Earlier this year, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic also expanded outpatient services in the U.K., adding gastroenterology and cardiology care, among other specialties, at its outpatient clinic in London.