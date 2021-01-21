California medical office building, ASC sells for $4.6M

JH Winokur and ASCs Inc. sold a two-story medical office building with an ASC in California.

Four details:



1. The 15,000-square-foot facility included multiple medical practices and a surgery center with two operating rooms.



2. A rapidly growing medical services company with practices and ASCs in Southern California purchased the San Diego-based facility for $4.6 million.



3. The seller was a family trust owned by the founding surgeon and developer of the property.



4. JH Winokur (914-997-9200) and ASCs Inc. (760-751-0250) provide partnering and real estate advisory services to physician owners of medical real estate.



