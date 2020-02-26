ASC, medical group practice occupy 2 buildings refinanced in Texas

The Houston building housing Binz Surgery Center and other healthcare tenants was refinanced, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The 50,000-square-foot Park Binz building was refinanced with a 30-year loan obtained by Balcor Commercial, a commercial real estate services provider. Terms of the loan weren't disclosed.

In addition to Binz Surgery Center, Park Binz is home to Plaza OB-GYN Associates and the American Sinus Institute.

Sugar Land (Texas) Physicians Center was also refinanced. American Commercial Contractors secured a $16.1 million, three-year loan from Money360 to refinance the three-story medical office building, which occupies 56,063 square feet.

