Amazon's healthcare moves: 5 updates for ASCs

Here are five healthcare updates from Amazon since Sept. 21.

1. Amazon Web Services is seeking a San Francisco-based physician lead to work with healthcare organization leaders and strategic industry partners, attend industry events and forums, publish and accelerate business opportunities.

2, Biomerica's at-home colon disease screening test is available on Amazon. EZ Detect tests for the presence of blood in stool, an early indicator of colorectal disease.

3. UH Cleveland Medical Center will receive additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units through a program sponsored by Medtronic and Amazon Web Services.

4. Since the launch of its AWS Health Equity Initiative, Amazon Web Services has awarded $14 million in cloud credits to more than 90 organizations with the aim of closing the health equity gap.

5. In the fight for tech talent, hospitals and health systems often have to compete against Amazon and other Big Tech companies for needed IT workers. Here is what Amazon pays entry-level employees.