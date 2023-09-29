7 things to know about Tenet

Here are seven things to know about Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and its ASC chain United Surgical Partners International:

Tenet saw its operating margin for the second quarter come in at 11.9 percent, the same level as the second quarter of 2022. Tenet reported $123 million in net income on revenue of $5.1 billion in the second quarter. That compares with net income of $38 million on $4.6 billion of revenue in the same period last year. Tenet operates 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, about 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. USPI has more than 475 surgical facilities. Tenet has more than 100,000 employees and 6,000 physicians. The company has more than 50 health system partners. In 2022, USPI performed more than 363,551 outpatient surgery cases.