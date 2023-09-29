7 things to know about Tenet

Here are seven things to know about Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and its ASC chain United Surgical Partners International:
- Tenet saw its operating margin for the second quarter come in at 11.9 percent, the same level as the second quarter of 2022.
- Tenet reported $123 million in net income on revenue of $5.1 billion in the second quarter. That compares with net income of $38 million on $4.6 billion of revenue in the same period last year.
- Tenet operates 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, about 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines.
- USPI has more than 475 surgical facilities.
- Tenet has more than 100,000 employees and 6,000 physicians.
- The company has more than 50 health system partners.
- In 2022, USPI performed more than 363,551 outpatient surgery cases.