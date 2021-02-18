6 ASC, practice closures in the last year

Physicians Foundation released a survey in July of around 3,500 physicians and found 8 percent closed their offices in 2020. Four percent more reported plans to shutter in the future.

1. Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists announced plans to close in March after Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Region General Hospital decided not to renew its service agreement. The four-physician practice had maintained a service agreement with the hospital since 2004.



2. Advanced Pain Management, a Wisconsin-based chain of pain management practices and surgery centers, shut down several locations last year. The company closed six locations in March and four more from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31. The company providing services to Advanced Pain Management filed a petition for Chapter 128 receivership, a bankruptcy alternative, in September.



3. Las Cruces (N.M.) Orthopaedic Associates permanently shut down in May, citing "unforeseen circumstances." The practice's four orthopedic surgeons joined other local groups.



4. Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Overland Park, Kan., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2020 and then closed permanently in April. The private hospital and its clinics focused on spinal fusions and included 100 physicians.



5. Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio, closed its surgery center in March.



6. Holston Medical Group shut down 10 offices and multiple urgent care locations in early 2020, including its last location in North Carolina, and laid off 160 employees due to the pandemic. The practice still has locations in Tennessee and Virginia.

