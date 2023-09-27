6 ASC expansions, acquisitions and mergers in September

From Florida to Texas, here are six ASCs that have announced or completed expansions, acquisitions and mergers in the last month:

1. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Dallas-based Sweeney Eye Associates, marking its entry into the Texas market. The management company's network now includes 57 clinic locations and 15 ASCs nationwide.

2. Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is expanding Community Surgery Center South for the first time since 2006. The project includes the addition of two operating rooms and seven patient rooms. The processing/cleaning rooms and front desk area will be remodeled.

3. Webster, Texas-based CLS Health acquired Southeast Houston Cardiology, further expanding into the Houston area. The acquisition comes shortly after CLS' merger with Clear Lake Cardiovascular Consultants.

4. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic plans to renovate and expand its Houston-based Cypress Clinic, adding a second 120,000-square-foot professional building with space for an ASC. The planned facility will have four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and one procedural room for interventional pain management and interventional radiology.

5. The Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center broke ground on a 4,620-square-foot expansion. The expansion will add three surgical suites for robotic surgery, bringing the total number of suites to seven. Other improvements include new flooring, a new central sterile processing room and modifications to the ASC's main entrance.

6. Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla. The practice is the management service organization's sixth in Central Florida.