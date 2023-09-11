Mississippi ASC breaks ground on 4.6K-square-foot expansion

The Oxford (Miss.) Surgery Center has broken ground on a 4,620-square-foot expansion, according to a Sept. 8 report from The Oxford Eagle.

The facility will total 19,280 square feet with the addition, which will be complete in 12 to 18 months, according to the report.

The expansion will add three surgical suites for robotic surgery, bringing the total number of suites to seven. Other improvements include new flooring, a new central sterile processing room and modifications to the ASC's main entrance.

The center originally opened in 2001 as a joint venture between Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and a team of local physicians and has completed 74,552 cases since it opened.