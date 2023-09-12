Kelsey-Seybold to add ASC at Houston clinic

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic plans to renovate and expand its Houston-based Cypress Clinic, adding a second 120,000-square-foot professional building with space for an ASC, according to a Sept. 12 report from ConnectCRE.

When the expansion is complete, Cypress also plans to rename the location to Northwest Campus.

Northwest Campus will open in the fall of 2024 and will include a five-story building with space for up to 40 providers.

The planned ASC will have four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and one procedural room for interventional pain management and interventional radiology.