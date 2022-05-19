4 recent joint-venture ASC deals

Becker's has reported on four joint-venture ASC deals recently, including one partially owned by an independent orthopedic physician group.

Four recent joint-venture ASC deals:

1. Global commercial real estate group Newark facilitated the sale of the building housing Cypress Surgery Center in Wichita, Kan. DeSanto Realty Group sold the property for $15.3 million to Montecito Medical Real Estate. It is fully leased to a joint venture between national healthcare service company Surgery Partners and a group of 137 local physicians on a long-term basis.

2. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind. The project features a 166,000-square-foot orthopedic hospital and a 69,000-square-foot medical office building housing the Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center.

3. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health is planning an outpatient facility as part of an upcoming mixed-use development in Chesterfield, Va. The mixed-use development project is a joint venture between Dunphy Properties and Shuler Properties. In addition to the ASC, the development plans include commercial space, residential units, a hotel and more.

4. Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University's Research Park was acquired for $37.5 million. A joint venture between real estate firms Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development purchased the 308,305-square-foot office portfolio, the report said. The park comprises seven buildings that house tenants including Baptist Health Surgery Center.