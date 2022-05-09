Virginia health system plans outpatient facility

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health is planning an outpatient facility as part of an upcoming mixed-use development in Chesterfield, Va., Richmond BizSense reported May 9.

The mixed-use development project is a joint venture between Dunphy Properties and Shuler Properties. In addition to the ASC, the development plans include commercial space, residential units, a hotel and more.

VCU Health is expected to buy a portion of the project site for its facilities, according to Richmond BizSense.

The addition of the outpatient facility would expand VCU Health's Chesterfield presence where it already has a primary care office, an orthopedic clinic and other facilities.

The project is expected to break ground in June.