$310M in medical office building acquisitions in 9 days

Here are four medical office building acquisitions totaling $310.85 million that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 11:

1. Horizon Equities acquired a 10-property retail and medical office portfolio in Ocean County, N.J., for $46 million.

2. Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired a $6.85 million medical office building in Fredericksburg, Va.

3. Big Sky Medical acquired 857,000 square feet of medical office building space across Texas, California, Louisiana and Maryland for $190 million.

4. Investment firm Morgan Stanley acquired a medical office building in Menlo Park, Calif., for $68 million.