Big Sky Medical acquires $190M in medical office buildings

Big Sky Medical has acquired 857,000 square feet of medical office building space across Texas, California, Louisiana and Maryland, according to a Jan. 16 report from The Real Deal.

The portfolio, acquired for $190 million, is 87 percent leased. Tenants include Peak Surgical Center in Richardson, Texas, Peninsula Orthopedic Associates in Salisbury, Md., and Valley Ortho and River Surgical Institute in Modesto, Calif.

The portfolio also includes Pyramids North and South in Dallas, two of the largest medical assets in the area, according to the report.

It also includes the Texas A&M Health Science Center in College Station, a four-story building on the nation's largest university campus.