10-building New Jersey portfolio acquired for $46M

Horizon Equities has acquired a 10-property retail and medical office portfolio in Ocean County, N.J., for $46 million, according to a Jan. 20 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The purchase of the 310,023-square-foot portfolio was brokered by Marcus & Millichap and Institutional Property Advisors. It includes two medical offices, five multi-tenant properties, two single-tenant properties and a vacant property.

The medical offices that were acquired are the 18,000-square-foot Holiday City Medical Center and a 6,470-square-foot freestanding medical office occupied by the United States Social Security Administration, both in Toms River, N.J.

Nine of the properties are located in Toms River and one is in Brick, N.J.