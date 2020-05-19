3 insights on ASC valuation

VMG Health's 2020 "Healthcare M&A Report" examines how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the valuation of ASCs.

Three insights:

1. Valuation multiples with median total invested capital to trailing 12-month EBITDA multiples were about 7.4x in 2018, down from 7.7x in 2019.

2. ASCs that perform newly Medicare-reimbursed total joint and cardiac catheterization procedures will be acquisition targets with leverage to negotiate higher transaction multiples.

3. Involvement in bundled payment programs will also make ASCs acquisition targets.

