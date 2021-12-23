3 HCA Healthcare moves in the last week

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is focusing on ASC acquisitions and construction in the last month of 2021.

"Our development pipeline of new outpatient facilities is robust, and we fueled that with investment," CEO Sam Hazen said in an Oct. 22 earnings call transcribed by The Motley Fool. "We have a strong pipeline of projects that will come online in 2022 and 2023 that are connected to both our hospital platform as well as our outpatient platform."

Here are three ASC moves from HCA Healthcare in the last week:

1. HCA Healthcare acquired the Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center in Savannah, a 9,931-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and 10 preoperative bays, HCA said Dec. 21. It offers ocular plastic surgery and ophthalmologic services including laser-assisted and traditional cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, retina surgery and corneal transplants.

2. HCA Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood. The Brentwood Surgery Center is a 19,500-square-foot facility with three operating rooms, two gastrointestinal procedure rooms and 20 post-anesthesia care units, including two private suites, HCA said in a Dec. 21 email.

3. HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners completed a medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus. The four-story, 112,505-square-foot building was built through a partnership with Denver-based healthcare real estate developer NexCore Group and physician investor group North Cypress Land Ventures, NexCore said Dec. 15.