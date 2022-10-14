3 big moves for Optum in Q3

Here are three key moves by Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, in the third quarter:

1. Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center.

2. Optum acquired Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy, and lab and imaging services.

3. A federal judge ruled an antitrust suit, filed by former employees of Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, can move forward against Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, DaVita and UnitedHealth Group affiliates.

The ruling denied the defendants' motion to dismiss claims that between 2010 and 2019, the defendants engaged in an antitrust conspiracy where employee compensation was reduced by agreeing not to solicit or hire each others' senior employees. The allegations involve SCA Health and United Surgical Partners International, which is now fully owned by Tenet.