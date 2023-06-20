3 ASC deals shaping the industry in 2023

Here are three major ASC deals in 2023:

1. St. Louis-based Ascension reached an agreement to transfer ownership of its Binghamton, N.Y.-based Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital​ and its affiliated facilities, including an ASC, to the Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

2. Kansas City-based ValueHealth partnered with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Naples on the NCH Baker Hospital campus.

3. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare services company Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.