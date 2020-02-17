3 recent ASC quality updates

Three recent ASC quality updates:

1. The Surgery Center of Fairfield County in Trumbull, Conn., completed a quality study examining how the center disposed of scalpels, needles, glass and hazardous waste. Read more here.

2. By using a patient texting system, the KU MedWest surgery center in Shawnee, Kan., was able to boost outcomes, save money and improve satisfaction, according to industry publication Mobile Health Times. Read more here.

3. The all-cause hospital transfer/admission rate for ASCs dropped between the second and third quarter of this year, the ASC Quality Collaboration's latest ASC quality report reveals. Read more here.

