3 benefits of adopting a patient texting program

By using a patient texting system, the KU Medwest surgery center in Shawnee, Kan., was able to boost outcomes, save money and improve satisfaction, according to industry publication Mobile Health Times.

Three benefits of adopting a patient texting program:

1. Easily accessible, shareable preoperative instructions. ASCs can send information about what the patient needs to do before their procedure through text. With the information easily accessible, patients can check that they're following the correct procedures and share the instructions easily with family members.

2. Reduction of cancellation rates. Texting appointment reminders and procedure information can help ensure the patient is prepared for their surgery, and makes it to all their necessary appointments instead of cancelling or not showing up. Sending necessary paperwork to patients through text can also streamline the preadmission process..

3. Clearing up the payment process. KU Medwest surgery center said one of the top reasons patients canceled was due to confusion about the payment process. To remedy this, the surgery center texted patients information about their deductibles and copays before surgery, which communicated expectations to patients about collecting payments up front.

More articles on quality:

How ASCs can handle surgical smoke

Cardinal Health addresses massive surgical gown recall, expects $96M charge — 7 things to know

2019's top ASC quality stories

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.