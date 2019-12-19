Key findings from the Q3 2019 ASC Quality Collaboration report

The all-cause hospital transfer/admission rate for ASCs dropped between the second and third quarter of this year, the ASC Quality Collaboration's latest ASC quality report reveals.



The report's data was collected from 1,648 ASCs (1,031 multispecialty and 617 single-specialty) in every state from July 1 through Sept. 30. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Regent Surgical Health and Surgical Care Affiliates agreed to collect and submit data.

All-cause hospital admissions include ASC patients transferred or admitted to a hospital for any reason after receiving care in an ASC. Not all conditions measured result from care at an ASC, or can be expected before surgery. The rate of incidents is calculated per 1,000 ASC

Six key statistics:

1. All-cause hospital transfer/admission

First quarter 2019: .929

Second quarter 2019: .920

Third quarter 2019: .911

2. Wrong site, side, patient, procedure, implant events

First quarter 2019: .025

Second quarter 2019: .026

Third quarter 2019: .027

3. Patient burns

First quarter 2019: .011

Second quarter 2019: .013

Third quarter 2019: .012

4. Patient falls

First quarter 2019: .146

Second quarter 2019: .132

Third quarter 2019: .145

5. All-cause emergency department visit within one day of discharge

First quarter 2019: .78

Second quarter 2019: .80

Third quarter 2019: .82

6. All-cause unplanned hospital admission within one day of discharge

First quarter 2019: .37

Second quarter 2019: .37

Third quarter 2019: .37

Click here to read the full report.



More articles on quality:

ASCs encouraged to comment on proposed changes to the 2020 Leapfrog survey

These are the top 10 healthiest states in the U.S.

4 ASCs affected by data breaches in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.