Workers 65 and older are the workforce's fastest growing demographic

About 1 one in five workers aged 65 and older were employed in 2023, according to a December survey from the Pew Research Center.

That is double the share of those working 35 years ago.

The average wage for workers older than 65 is also on the rise, with the typical worker earning $22 an hour in 2022 compared to $13 an hour in 1987.

Earnings for younger workers have not grown as much, narrowing the wage gap between young and older workers.

Older workers are also working more hours than 36 years ago, are more likely to have a four-year college degree and are more likely to be receiving employer-sponsored benefits, including pension plans and health insurance.

Workers older than 65 also report higher job satisfaction and find work less stressful than their younger counterparts.

In 2023, older workers accounted for 7% of the job market — more than triple the share in 1987.

According to Pew, Americans older than 75 are the fastest growing group in the workforce.