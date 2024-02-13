Which physician specialties have the happiest marriages? 

Medscape laid out physician specialties with the happiest marriages in its Feb. 13 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2024."
Medscape surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 different specialties from July 5 to Oct. 9, 2023.
Here are the percentages of physicians by specialty who rated their marriages as "very good" or "good":
Pulmonary medicine: 91%
ENT: 90%
Diabetes and endocrinology: 90%
Ophthalmology: 89%
Gastroenterology: 87%
Neurology: 86%
Cardiology: 86%
General surgery: 85%
Orthopedics: 85%
Plastic surgery: 84%
Pathology: 84%
Pediatrics: 84%
Nephrology: 84%
Critical care: 83%
Internal medicine: 82%
Family medicine: 82%
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 81%
Urology: 81%
Anesthesiology: 81%
Emergency medicine: 80%
OB-GYN: 80%
Psychiatry: 80%
Radiology: 79%
Oncology: 74%
Dermatology: 70%