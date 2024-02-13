ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Which physician specialties have the happiest marriages? 

Patsy Newitt -  

Medscape laid out physician specialties with the happiest marriages in its Feb. 13 "Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report 2024." 

Medscape surveyed 9,226 physicians across 29 different specialties from July 5 to Oct. 9, 2023.

Here are the percentages of physicians by specialty who rated their marriages as "very good" or "good":

Pulmonary medicine: 91%

ENT: 90%

Diabetes and endocrinology: 90%

Ophthalmology: 89%

Gastroenterology: 87%

Neurology: 86%

Cardiology: 86%

General surgery: 85%

Orthopedics: 85%

Plastic surgery: 84%

Pathology: 84% 

Pediatrics: 84%

Nephrology: 84%

Critical care: 83%

Internal medicine: 82%

Family medicine: 82%

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 81%

Urology: 81%

Anesthesiology: 81%

Emergency medicine: 80%

OB-GYN: 80%

Psychiatry: 80%

Radiology: 79%

Oncology: 74%

Dermatology: 70%




