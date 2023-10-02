What CRNAs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $255,078, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site, updated Sept. 11, compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

Here is the average CRNA salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $187,351

Alaska: $258,374

Arizona: $221,694

Arkansas: $201,921

California: $243,879

Colorado: $231,013

Connecticut: $253,734

Delaware: $231,157

Florida: $187,158

Georgia: $217,935

Hawaii: $264,320

Idaho: $209,990

Illinois: $240,169

Indiana: $221,766

Iowa: $258,682

Kansas: $225,333

Kentucky: $205,711

Louisiana: $225,286

Maine: $223,135

Maryland: $234,510

Massachusetts: $271,601

Michigan: $220,941

Minnesota: $270,199

Mississippi: $234,459

Missouri: $219,224

Montana: $212,691

Nebraska: $212,547

Nevada: $273,173

New Hampshire: $216,921

New Jersey: $284,772

New Mexico: $255,333

New York: $260,159

North Carolina: $203,280

North Dakota: $252,394

Ohio: $252,104

Oklahoma: $222,852

Oregon: $268,259

Pennsylvania: $217,695

Rhode Island: $253,382

South Carolina: $222,641

South Dakota: $252,584

Tennessee: $246,770

Texas: $216,449

Utah: $245,343

Vermont: $232,618

Virginia: $234,561

Washington: $261,588

West Virginia: $187,578

Wisconsin: $281,757

Wyoming: $222,754