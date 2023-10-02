What CRNAs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $255,078, according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site, updated Sept. 11, compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.
Here is the average CRNA salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:
Alabama: $187,351
Alaska: $258,374
Arizona: $221,694
Arkansas: $201,921
California: $243,879
Colorado: $231,013
Connecticut: $253,734
Delaware: $231,157
Florida: $187,158
Georgia: $217,935
Hawaii: $264,320
Idaho: $209,990
Illinois: $240,169
Indiana: $221,766
Iowa: $258,682
Kansas: $225,333
Kentucky: $205,711
Louisiana: $225,286
Maine: $223,135
Maryland: $234,510
Massachusetts: $271,601
Michigan: $220,941
Minnesota: $270,199
Mississippi: $234,459
Missouri: $219,224
Montana: $212,691
Nebraska: $212,547
Nevada: $273,173
New Hampshire: $216,921
New Jersey: $284,772
New Mexico: $255,333
New York: $260,159
North Carolina: $203,280
North Dakota: $252,394
Ohio: $252,104
Oklahoma: $222,852
Oregon: $268,259
Pennsylvania: $217,695
Rhode Island: $253,382
South Carolina: $222,641
South Dakota: $252,584
Tennessee: $246,770
Texas: $216,449
Utah: $245,343
Vermont: $232,618
Virginia: $234,561
Washington: $261,588
West Virginia: $187,578
Wisconsin: $281,757
Wyoming: $222,754