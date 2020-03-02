UnitedHealth dispute could leave more patients with surprise medical bills & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles for ASC leaders:

1. A dispute between UnitedHealth Group and Mednax, a physician staffing firm that provides anesthesiology services at some ASCs, could exacerbate the problem of surprise medical billing. Read more here.

2. OptumCare President James Rechtin is moving to Nashville, Tenn., to take the helm of Envision Healthcare. Read more here.

3. Exact Sciences' multitarget stool DNA test, Cologuard, is divisive. Touting 92 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity rates for detecting all stages of colon cancer, the test is heavily marketed and has seen significant growth recently. Read more here.

4. Economic development and opportunities around California are booming, and ASCs are part of that growth. In an interview with Becker's, California Ambulatory Surgery Association Executive Director Beth LaBouyer, RN, elaborated on the state of the industry and predicted how ASCs will grow in the future. Read more here.

5. The Supreme Court of Missouri overturned a circuit court's $2.3 million ruling against St. Luke's Surgicenter-Lee's Summit in a medical malpractice lawsuit, but granted a new trial after the plaintiffs claimed they had new evidence. Read more here.

More articles on ASCs:

ASC operator partners with medical equipment software provider

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prioritize case costing

3 ways to successfully case cost in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.