U of Vermont employees oppose new ASC amid staff shortage: 8 things to know

Employees of the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington are opposing a proposed ASC as the hospital faces staffing challenges, Seven Days reported Sept. 18.

The medical center filed a conceptual certificate-of-need application for the ASC in July, to replace operating rooms that were closed in November because of air quality issues. UVM Medical Center President and COO Stephen Leffler, MD, said the ASC would help the hospital modernize practices and solve surgical backlogs.

Here are eight things to know about the opposition: