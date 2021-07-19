U of Vermont proposes ASC after air-quality issues shutter ORs

University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington filed a conceptual certificate-of-need application for an ASC on July 16, Vermont Biz reported.

The ASC will replace the closed operating rooms on the hospital's Fanny Allen campus in Colchester, Vt. The hospital shuttered the rooms in November because of air quality issues after staff reported symptoms including dizziness and nausea.

The UVM Medical Center will evaluate the potential to address the air quality issues to reopen the operating rooms, which could potentially allow some surgeries to return to the space for a period of time, according to Vermont Biz.

The filing is part of a multiyear plan by the UVM Health Network to make updates to its facilities, according to Vermont Biz.