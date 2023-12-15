The trends changing the ASC landscape in 2023

Here are three trends impacting the ASC landscape that Becker's covered throughout 2023:

ASCs faced a growing shortage of anesthesiologists

In January, Becker's first reported on the crushing anesthesiologist shortages Montana health systems and hospitals were facing, in part due to the return of patients for elective surgeries following the COVID-19 pandemic and reimbursement rates failing to keep up with inflation.

Hospitals and health systems across the country felt the pressure of the shortage throughout 2023, which resulted in the delay of surgeries and concerns the migration of procedures to ASC settings may slow. Other driving factors behind the shortage include rising anesthesia costs and a lack of stipends given to ASCs to offset the increase.

CMS' 2024 proposal included a 2.8% pay bump for ASCs

On July 13, CMS pitched a 2.8% average rate increase for ASCs in the 2024 hospital outpatient prospective payment system.

The pitch also included an extension of the five-year interim period of using the same pay update factor for ASCs and HOPDs by two years through 2025 in agreement with the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's request.

Other changes in the proposal include the addition of 26 dental surgical codes payable for ASCs in 2024.

Reimbursement rates, pay declined for physicians

CMS announced in its Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule Nov. 2 that it will reduce overall physician pay 1.25% in 2024, along with updating the conversion factor to $32.74, a 3.4% decrease over last year.

"The looming CMS physician pay cuts could have varying effects on the ASC industry. I have always been impressed with the resiliency of health professionals, and I am confident that the health industry will respond to the current pressures to evolve to an improved delivery system," Paula Autry, CEO of Grass Lake, Mich.-based Leadership DNAmics, told Becker's in October before the rule was finalized.

"Declining physician pay, combined with higher costs, will affect the entire industry. Related to ASCs, it may cause physicians to seek employment with health systems and/or reconsider investment in ASCs," Ms. Autry continued.