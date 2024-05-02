The richest person in every state: 3 healthcare billionaires who made the list

Forbes has released its annual list of the richest people in every state, with three healthcare billionaires securing spots at the top.

Combined, the richest people in every state are worth $1.6 trillion, $100 billion more than last year.

Here are the healthcare billionaires securing the wealthiest spot in their states:

Editor's note: Net worths current as of May 2.

Carl Cook, $10.6 billion, is CEO of medical device manufacturer Cook Group and has been named the richest person in Indiana.

Thomas First Jr., MD, $26.2 billion, founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968 and still owns more than 20% of the company with his family. He is the richest person in Tennessee.

John Abele, $1.9 billion, co-founded and is a director of medical device company Boston Scientific and is the richest person in Vermont.







