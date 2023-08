Noninvasive cardiology and neurology have seen a decrease in starting pay from 2021 to 2023, according to AMN Healthcare's "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report released July 24.

Here is how the two specialties' starting pay has changed:

Cardiology (non-inv.)

2022/23: $433,000

2021/22: $484,000

Decrease: 10 percent

Neurology

2022/23: $354,000

2021/22: $356,000

Decrease: 1 percent