ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The health systems hopping on the ASC train

Riz Hatton -  

ASCs have caught the eye of health systems as a means for growth and expansion.

Several health systems have partnered with ASC companies to build surgical centers. The two most active ASC companies are Compass Surgical Partners and Surgery Partners.

Compass Surgical Partners has partnerships with several health systems including Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours.

Surgery Partners has teamed with health systems such as Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Columbus-based OhioHealth to build ASCs. The company's latest partnership is with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health.

In 2023, Becker's reported on 55 hospitals and health systems opening ASCs.

