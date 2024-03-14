The biggest ASC hotspots

Becker's has reported on lots of ASC activity in California and Texas.
Here are five of the latest developments in those states:
California
- San Diego-based Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido.
- Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.
Texas
- A 5,377-square-foot pain ASC is opening in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building.
- Surgery Ventures acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs.