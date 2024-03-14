ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The biggest ASC hotspots

Riz Hatton -  

Becker's has reported on lots of ASC activity in California and Texas.

Here are five of the latest developments in those states:

California

  • San Diego-based Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido.
  • Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell.
  • Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.

Texas

  • A 5,377-square-foot pain ASC is opening in a newly constructed Magnolia (Texas) Medical Specialists building.
  • Surgery Ventures acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast