The biggest ASC hotspots

Becker's has reported on lots of ASC activity in California and Texas.

Here are five of the latest developments in those states:

California

San Diego-based Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido.

Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell.

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.

Texas