The ASCs reinstating mask mandates

Health systems nationwide are toying with the idea of bringing back mask mandates following an uptick in COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illness cases.

So far, three states and several major health systems have reinstated mandates for patients, visitors or physicians.

While some ASCs have made the decision not to reinstate mandates just yet, others have, citing factors including high infection rates and state-by-state recommendations from the CDC.

Here is why some leaders told Becker's they have reinstated mask mandates:

Andrey Ibragimov, BSN, RN. Director at Ingalls ASC (Tinley Park, Ill.): Our practice has indeed reintroduced mask requirements for staff providing direct care since September 15th. This decision aligns with the guidelines from our "respiratory virus masking ladder," a structured approach developed to adapt our masking policies based on current health metrics and risks.The masking ladder is a dynamic tool that guides our decisions on masking requirements within the healthcare setting. It considers various levels of risk and corresponding masking protocols, ranging from universal masking to individual precautions. The decision to re-implement mask requirements for direct care staff is based on this ladder's guidance, which is reviewed weekly by our infection control leadership. This review includes evaluating key metrics such as community prevalence of respiratory viruses, the rate of positive tests within our community, and the number of patients admitted with viral respiratory diseases, among other factors. By closely following the recommendations from our infection control team and regularly reviewing these metrics, we ensure that our mask policies are both responsive to the current health landscape and proactive in protecting our patients and staff.

Brian Gantwerker, MD. The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles: We are following the department of public health guidelines, which at this time is recommending masking in all healthcare settings. Our patients have been very understanding about it and we have several who do have immune issues, so at this point we are going along with the current recommendations.

Leasa Hermanson, DNP, RN. Administrator of Ambulatory Care Center (Vineland, N.J.): Yes, our center is masking. The rates of "tripledemic" viruses (COVID, flu and RSV) are on the rise. Our primary goal is to do what we can to ensure the health of patients, families and staff. This includes masking, distancing and increased disinfection of "high touch" areas in addition to screening.

Omar Khokhar, MD. Gastroenterologist at Illinois GastroHealth (Bloomington): 1. Yes if upper respiratory symptoms are present.

2. Preemptively in counties with an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Rochelle Pinnock-Herring, MSN, RN. Assistant Director of Clinical Operations at Montefiore Health System (New York City): Our practice has reimplemented mask requirements for our staff as a result of the COVID-19 numbers trending upward.

Tan Chen, MD. Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Danville, Pa.): Our health system has recently reinstated masking for all patient-facing personnel given the recent uptick in COVID and RSV infections.