Tenet's ASC net operating revenues increased by 22.6% in Q1: 6 things to know

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare released its first quarter results for 2023 on April 25, including results for its ASC segment operated by United Surgical Partners International.

Here are six things to know about Tenet's quarter one ASC results:

1. Tenet's ASC net operating revenues grew 22.6 percent from the same time last year, to $905 million.

2. Same-facility systemwide surgical cases were down by less than a percentage point from last year to 7.9 percent.

3. Tenet's adjusted ASC EBITDA hit $340 million, up from $280 million the year prior.

4. Surgical business same-facility systemwide net patient service revenues increased 9.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

5. Tenet projects that its ASC revenue will increase by $3.6 million to $3.7 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

6. Tenet projects that its ASC volume will increase 3 to 4 percent in the 2023 fiscal year.