Surgery Center transformed into surgical tech training space: 4 details

Trine University in Angola, Ind., received recognition for its surgical technology suite, according to an Oct. 12 press release. Here are four details:

The building earned the Building Contractors Association Excellence in Construction award in September. The space is 8,900 square feet and became home to Trine's surgical technology program in fall 2019. The facility used to be an eye surgery center. Trine's surgical technology program allows students to get a degree in as little as 17 months and provides "maximum clinical exposure."

Read full details about the site here.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 most-read ASC stories — How ASC leaders are thinking about a COVID-19 vaccine

Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin implements COVID-19-related visitor restrictions

Pennsylvania health system activates surge plan for mounting COVID-19 cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.