Surgery Center transformed into surgical tech training space: 4 details

Trine University in Angola, Ind., received recognition for its surgical technology suite, according to an Oct. 12 press release. Here are four details:
- The building earned the Building Contractors Association Excellence in Construction award in September.
- The space is 8,900 square feet and became home to Trine's surgical technology program in fall 2019.
- The facility used to be an eye surgery center.
- Trine's surgical technology program allows students to get a degree in as little as 17 months and provides "maximum clinical exposure."
Read full details about the site here.
